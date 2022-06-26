Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 4:57AM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s expected.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so
this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water
shock during the season’s first heat wave. Hot temperatures
can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures
in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill
in minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Today will be the hottest day, with highs
generally in the mid to upper 90s. Nighttime temperatures are
expected to be in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.