Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 4:57AM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Maximum temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s expected.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so

this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in

southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water

shock during the season’s first heat wave. Hot temperatures

can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures

in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill

in minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Today will be the hottest day, with highs

generally in the 80s. However, the lowest valleys are likely to

be in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.