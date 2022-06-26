Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 8:58PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures will continue to cool into the 70s late this
evening into early tonight, and will eventually cool into the
upper 50s to mid 60s by late tonight. While temperatures will
still be fairly hot Monday afternoon with high temperatures in
the mid 80s to lower 90s, dangerously hot temperatures are not
expected. Therefore, the Heat Advisory currently in effect is
still on track to expire at 10 PM PDT Sunday evening.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.