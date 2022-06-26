Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 8:58PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Temperatures will continue to cool into the 70s late this

evening into early tonight, and will eventually cool into the

upper 50s to mid 60s by late tonight. While temperatures will

still be fairly hot Monday afternoon with high temperatures in

the mid 80s to lower 90s, dangerously hot temperatures are not

expected. Therefore, the Heat Advisory currently in effect is

still on track to expire at 10 PM PDT Sunday evening.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central

Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,

South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.