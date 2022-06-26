Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 8:58PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures will continue to cool this evening into
tonight, and the Heat Advisory is still on track to expire at 10
PM PDT Sunday. While afternoon temperatures will still be hotter
than normal on Monday, dangerously hot temperatures are not
expected. Afternoon temperatures on Monday will generally be in
the 70s and 80s, except 60s for elevations above 6000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.