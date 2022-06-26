Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 9:50PM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 97 degrees on Monday. High
temperatures will be slightly cooler at elevation
* WHERE…In California, all areas except the higher mountains of
Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County
including Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty, Sprague River, Silver
Lake, Summer Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures could cause heat illness.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.