Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 9:52PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Temperatures will continue to cool tonight, eventually falling

into the 50s and 60s by late tonight. While afternoon temperatures

will still be hotter than normal on Monday, dangerously hot

temperatures are not expected. Afternoon temperatures on Monday

will generally be in the 70s and 80s, except 60s for elevations

above 6000 feet. Therefore, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to

expire at 10 PM PDT this evening.