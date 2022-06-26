Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 9:52PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
Temperatures will continue to cool tonight, eventually falling
into the 50s and 60s by late tonight. While afternoon temperatures
will still be hotter than normal on Monday, dangerously hot
temperatures are not expected. Afternoon temperatures on Monday
will generally be in the 70s and 80s, except 60s for elevations
above 6000 feet. Therefore, the Heat Advisory will be allowed to
expire at 10 PM PDT this evening.
