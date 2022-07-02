Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:02PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Service Creek, or 18 miles southeast of Fossil, moving northeast at
35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Spray, Hardman and Service Creek.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
