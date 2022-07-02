Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:02PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 502 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Service Creek, or 18 miles southeast of Fossil, moving northeast at

35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Spray, Hardman and Service Creek.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.