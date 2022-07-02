Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 5:25PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 525 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Deschutes River Woods, or near Bend, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bend, Deschutes River Woods and Alfalfa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.