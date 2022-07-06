Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:17PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 616 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Post, or 11 miles southeast of Prineville, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Crook

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.