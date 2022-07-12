Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 12:21AM PDT until July 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High temperatures of 90 to 101 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Klamath County and much of Lake County. In
California, central and Eastern Siskiyou County and much of
Modoc County. This includes the communities of Summer Lake,
Paisley, Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty,Crescent Alturas, Tulelake,
Yreka, and Mt Shasta City.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight temperatures will be warm as
well, limiting overnight relief from hot daytime temperatures.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.