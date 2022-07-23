Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:38AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
Hot temperatures are expected across the interior lowlands of
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon beginning Sunday and
continuing through the end of next week. The probability of
temperatures hitting 95F or warmer are upwards of 50-75% on any
given day between Tuesday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures
will gradually warm through the week with urban centers and higher
hills struggling to dip below 65-70F by the middle to end of next
week.
This prolonged level of heat will pose a moderate to high risk of
heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets,
especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat.
Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in the day
to avoid heat exhaustion.