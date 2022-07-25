Heat Advisory issued July 25 at 4:01PM PDT until July 28 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 expected. Temperatures 96 to 100
possible at lowest elevations.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…It currently appears that Tuesday and
Wednesday will be the hottest days. Considerable uncertainty
surrounds temperatures on Thursday.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.