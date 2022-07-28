Heat Advisory issued July 28 at 12:12PM PDT until July 30 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 94F to 99F. Low

temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a 60% chance that high

temperatures will drop into the low 90s Sunday. Overnight low

temperatures will generally fall between 60F and 70F between now

and Saturday. The warmest low temperatures will occur near

hilltops.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.