Heat Advisory issued July 29 at 12:00PM PDT until July 31 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 94F to 99F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a 40 to 50% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s Sunday. Overnight low
temperatures will generally fall between 60F and 70F between now
and Saturday. The warmest low temperatures will occur near
hilltops.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.