Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 2:41PM PDT until August 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM

PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from

2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus

Sisters Ranger District.

* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there

is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong

outflow winds may cause issues with fire control.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning

activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph

may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central

Oregon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.