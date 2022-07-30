Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 2:41PM PDT until July 30 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 11 PM
PDT this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from
2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus
Sisters Ranger District.
* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there
is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and strong
outflow winds may cause issues with fire control.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning
activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also occur.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph
may occur with thunderstorms, especially on Sunday in central
Oregon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.