Excessive Heat Warning issued July 31 at 10:40PM PDT until July 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
It will be a little cooler on Monday with afternoon temperatures
in the 90s. The Excessive Heat Warning has been allowed to
expire.
