Heat Advisory issued July 31 at 2:25PM PDT until July 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 90 and
100 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys and 85 to 105 degrees
for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also
be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s.
* WHERE…In California, northeastern Siskiyou County including
Macdoel and Dorris and all of Modoc County except the lakes
and higher portions of the Warner Mountains. In Oregon,
Klamath County and Lake County including all areas except the
higher mountains and lakes.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The duration of this heat wave will be
particularly long and is likely to be a top 5 event in the
climate record for duration. Take advantage of the cooler
overnight and morning periods if you want to beat the heat.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.