Heat Advisory issued July 31 at 8:55PM PDT until July 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 90 and

100 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys and 85 to 105 degrees

for mid elevations up to 6000 feet. Overnight lows will also

be warmer than normal, mainly in the 60s.

* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Central and Eastern Lake

County and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western

Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.