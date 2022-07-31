Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 5:53AM PDT until August 1 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms capable of producing abundant lightning,
which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT
tonight. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* THUNDERSTORMS…3 (Scattered thunderstorms).
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph
may occur with thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.