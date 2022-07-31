Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 5:53AM PDT until August 1 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for thunderstorms capable of producing abundant lightning,

which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to midnight PDT

tonight. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* THUNDERSTORMS…3 (Scattered thunderstorms).

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph

may occur with thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may

result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may

result in erratic fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.