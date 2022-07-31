Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 7:50PM PDT until August 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 642 Southern
Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains.
* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours,
there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and
strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning
activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also
occur.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph
may occur with thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.