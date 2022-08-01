Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 3:15PM PDT until August 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters

Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 642 Southern

Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours,

there is a potential for new fire starts with lightning, and

strong outflow winds may cause issues with fire control.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning

activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may also

occur.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50

mph may occur with thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.