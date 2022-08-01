Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 7:49PM PDT until August 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon and 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Storms are mainly in Klamath and Lake Counties but may

produce outflow winds to the central mountains of Oregon.

Isolated thunderstorms may produce lightning caused fires this

evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning

activity level of 3.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50

mph may occur with thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.