Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 8:13PM PDT until August 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
CCA
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon and 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains.
* IMPACTS…Storms are mainly in Klamath and Lake Counties but may
produce outflow winds to the central mountains of Oregon.
Isolated thunderstorms may produce lightning caused fires this
evening.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning
activity level of 3.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50
mph may occur with thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.