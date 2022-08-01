Skip to Content
August 2, 2022 4:53 AM
Red Flag Warning issued August 1 at 8:13PM PDT until August 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon and 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Storms are mainly in Klamath and Lake Counties but may
produce outflow winds to the central mountains of Oregon.
Isolated thunderstorms may produce lightning caused fires this
evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning
activity level of 3.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50
mph may occur with thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

