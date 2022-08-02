Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:08PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 508 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles northwest of Millican, or 14 miles southeast of Bend, moving
southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Millican and Brothers.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.