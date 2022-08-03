Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 2:38AM PDT until August 3 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from noon
today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644
Central Blue Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there
is a potential for new fire starts with lightning. Strong
outflow winds may cause issues with fire control.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning
activity level of 3 to 4. A few dry lightning strikes may also
occur.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph
may occur with thunderstorms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
frequent lightning…outflow winds…low relative humidity…and
warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

