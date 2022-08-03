Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 2:38AM PDT until August 3 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from noon

today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644

Central Blue Mountains.

* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there

is a potential for new fire starts with lightning. Strong

outflow winds may cause issues with fire control.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with lightning

activity level of 3 to 4. A few dry lightning strikes may also

occur.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic outflow winds of 30 to 50 mph

may occur with thunderstorms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

frequent lightning…outflow winds…low relative humidity…and

warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.