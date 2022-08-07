Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 1:42PM PDT until August 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM

Monday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.

* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in

new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to

fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be

overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorm activity may begin late

this afternoon and tonight, with better chances for scattered

storms starting Monday afternoon. Activity may linger overnight

into Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning

Activity level around 3 expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could

approach 30 to 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.