Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 1:42PM PDT until August 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM
Monday to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in
new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to
fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be
overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorm activity may begin late
this afternoon and tonight, with better chances for scattered
storms starting Monday afternoon. Activity may linger overnight
into Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning
Activity level around 3 expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could
approach 30 to 40 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.