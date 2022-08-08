Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 1:50PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM
Tuesday to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood
National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone
608 Willamette National Forest.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop
Tuesday afternoon and could persist through Tuesday night into
early Wednesday morning. Lightning activity level around 3
expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could
approach 30 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.