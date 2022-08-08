Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 2:10PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM

Tuesday to 6 AM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades.

* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in

new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to

fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could

be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorm activity is expected to

start Tuesday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight into

early morning Wednesday. Storms may be wet in nature, but

lightning and storm outflow may offset the potential for wetting

rains. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could

approach 30 to 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.