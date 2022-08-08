Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 2:10PM PDT until August 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central

Mountains of Oregon.

* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in

new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to

fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could

be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity is

expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger

overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be

wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could

approach 30 to 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.