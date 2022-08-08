Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 5:47AM PDT until August 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.

* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in

new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to

fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could

be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to

start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and

expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in

nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could

approach 30 to 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.