Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 8:40AM PDT until August 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in
new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to
fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could
be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to
start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and
expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in
nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could
approach 30 to 40 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.