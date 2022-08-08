Skip to Content
August 9, 2022 5:05 AM
Published 9:30 PM

Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 9:30PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood
National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone
608 Willamette National Forest.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to
develop Tuesday afternoon and could persist through Tuesday
night into early Wednesday morning. Lightning activity level
around 3 expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could
approach 30 to 40 mph.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

