Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 9:30PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood

National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone

608 Willamette National Forest.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected to

develop Tuesday afternoon and could persist through Tuesday

night into early Wednesday morning. Lightning activity level

around 3 expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could

approach 30 to 40 mph.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may

result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may

result in erratic fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.