Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 9:41PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in
new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to
fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could
be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorm activity is expected to
start Tuesday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight into
early morning Wednesday. Storms may be wet in nature, but
lightning and storm outflow may offset the potential for
wetting rains. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could
approach 30 to 40 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.