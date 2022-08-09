Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 3:16PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood
National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone
608 Willamette National Forest.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected this
afternoon into this evening. Thunderstorm activity will diminish
by midnight, but a slight chance of thunderstorms will linger
into early Wednesday morning. Lightning activity level around 3
expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts up to 40 mph near
thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

