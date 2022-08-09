Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 6:25AM PDT until August 9 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District and 640 Central
Mountains of Oregon.
* IMPACTS…Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in
new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to
fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could
be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity is
expected today and tonight. Lightning Activity level around 3
expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could
approach 30 to 40 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.