Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 7:50PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood
National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone
608 Willamette National Forest.
* THUNDERSTORMS…3 (A chance of thunderstorms).
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty erratic wind gusts up to 35 mph will be
possible with the strongest storms.
* IMPACTS…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.