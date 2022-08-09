Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 11:27AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
At 1126 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Summer Lake Safety Rest Area, or 58 miles northwest of Lakeview,
moving north at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fort Rock, Silver Lake, Farm Well Campground And Trailhead, Summer
Lake Safety Rest Area, Summer Lake Wildlife Area and Summer Lake.
This includes Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 29 and 76.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.