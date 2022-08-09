Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 12:41PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 1240 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles east of Sunriver to 6 miles east of

Millican to 10 miles northeast of Hampton. Movement was north at 50

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Brothers, Tumalo, Post, Sunriver, Paulina,

Alfalfa, Hampton, Deschutes River Woods, Millican and Powell Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.