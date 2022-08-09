Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 6:14PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 612 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Belknap Springs, or 30 miles northeast of Oakridge,

moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

McKenzie Bridge, Cougar Reservoir, and Belknap Springs.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

State Highway 126 from Eugene to McKenzie Bridge between mile

markers 46 and 55.

State Highway 126 from McKenzie Bridge to the Santiam Highway

between mile markers 13 and 19.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.