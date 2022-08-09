Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 6:44PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 643 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
McKenzie Bridge, or 25 miles east of Sweet Home, moving north at 35
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
McKenzie Bridge, Blue River, and Cougar Reservoir.
In Oregon this includes State Highway 126 from Eugene to McKenzie
Bridge between mile markers 37 and 54.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.