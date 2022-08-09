Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 6:44PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 643 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

McKenzie Bridge, or 25 miles east of Sweet Home, moving north at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

McKenzie Bridge, Blue River, and Cougar Reservoir.

In Oregon this includes State Highway 126 from Eugene to McKenzie

Bridge between mile markers 37 and 54.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.