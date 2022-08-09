Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 9:46AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 943 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Green Peter Reservoir, or about 17 miles east of Sweet Home, moving

north at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Dangerous lightning and brief heavy rain, along with gusty

winds up to 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Heavy rain could cause localized ponding of water.

Locations impacted include…

Mill City, Lyons, Cascadia, Mehama, Silver Falls, Gates, Snow Peak,

Upper Soda, Elkhorn and Green Peter Reservoir.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

U.S. Highway 20 east of Albany between mile markers 39 and 56, and

near mile marker 58.

State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 22 and 45.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.