Special Weather Statement issued August 9 at 9:53AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 952 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Waldo Lake, or 18 miles east of Oakridge, moving

north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Dangerous lightning and brief heavy rain, along with gusty

winds up to 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Heavy rain could cause localized ponding of water.

Locations impacted include…

McKenzie Bridge, Blue River, Belknap Springs, Cougar Reservoir and

Nimrod.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

State Highway 126 from Eugene to McKenzie Bridge between mile

markers 34 and 55.

State Highway 126 from McKenzie Bridge to the Santiam Highway

between mile markers 15 and 16, and near mile marker 19.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.