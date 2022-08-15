Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 11:15AM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou County and portions of
Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of the Klamath Basin and
southern ares in Klamath County and far southwestern Lake County.
This includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Alturas, Tulelake,
Tionesta, Beatty, Bly and Chiloquin.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight temperatures will be warm as well
during this time period, and may limit relief from the daytime
heat. Cloud cover from anticipated showers/thunderstorms may
impact how warm temperatures get during the day and how cool they
get during the overnight hours.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.