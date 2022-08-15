Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 1:24PM PDT until August 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…High temperatures in the low to mid 90s expected. Low
temperatures early Thursday morning in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South
Washington Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.