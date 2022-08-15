Heat Advisory issued August 15 at 9:14AM PDT until August 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains
of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Wednesday to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.