Heat Advisory issued August 16 at 7:26PM PDT until August 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected below

4000 feet. Low temperatures early Thursday morning generally

in the 60s, but locally lower 70s on middle and upper slopes.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses

for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without

effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.