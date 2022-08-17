Heat Advisory issued August 17 at 8:46PM PDT until August 19 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 106.

* WHERE…In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Central

Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and

North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.