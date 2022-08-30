Special Weather Statement issued August 30 at 10:55AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 1053 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Millican, or 19 miles southeast of Bend, moving

north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Occasional lightning is also occurring

with this storm, so seek shelter if thunder is heard.

Locations impacted include…

Bend and Millican.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.