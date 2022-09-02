Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:45 AM
Published 3:28 AM

Red Flag Warning issued September 2 at 3:28AM PDT until September 3 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644
Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.

* WINDS…South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…An increase in fire spread and activity will be
possible on new and existing fires.

* HAINES…As high as 6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content